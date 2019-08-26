Ben Harper and The Innocent Criminals with Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

6 p.m. Friday. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $50 in advance, $55 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Musician Ben Harper has three Grammys on his mantle, and his band, The Innocent Criminals, is sensational. You might get teary if Harper plays his latest single, “Uneven Days,” but you’ll likely find yourself swaying and dancing for the rest of the show when Harper busts out classics like “Diamonds On The Inside” and “Steal My Kisses.” Co-headlining the show is horn player extraordinaire Trombone Shorty and his band Orleans Avenue. And that’s not all. Jessy Wilson, a former backup singer for Alicia Keys, opens the show with songs from her debut solo album “Phase.”

Thomas Point Beach Bluegrass Festival

Thursday to Sunday. Thomas Point Beach Campground, 29 Meadow Rd., Brunswick, from $35 for Thursday to $165 for four-day ticket, multiday teen tickets are half the adult price. thomaspointbeachbluegrass.com

This year marks the 40th anniversary of this festival, and whether you go for one day or all-in with camping, it’s a wonderful time at a gorgeous spot with a ton of outstanding bluegrass music. The lineup includes Della Mae, The Lonely Heartstring Band, The Grascals, Volume Five, New England Bluegrass Band, Southern Rail, Beg, Steal or Borrow and The Seth Sawyer Band, among others. All multiple-day tickets include on-site camping.

Blues Festival

Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday. The OOB Ballpark Stadium, 7 Ballpark Way, Old Orchard Beach, $25 in advance, $30 at the gate, 12 and under free with adult. oobballpark.com

Blues within close proximity of the beach is always a good thing. This is the sixth year for the Blues Festival and the lineup is stacked, with heavy-hitters NRBQ and Duke Robillard, as well as local acts Black Cat Road and Juke Joint Devils. We’re not sure if you’ll be able to have an RC Cola and a moon pie, but chances are excellent NRBQ will sing about it. You will be able to choose from a variety of local food, beer and wine. Bring blankets and chairs, and kick back for a late summer day of smokin’ hot blues.

