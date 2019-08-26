A local man was arrested Saturday night during a police stakeout Saturday night in Casco after he allegedly stole money from a roadside stand.

Deputies from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office were doing surveillance near Roosevelt Trail in Casco as part of their investigation into a string of thefts at roadside campfire wood stands. Bundles of firewood are typically sold at stands outside homes for around $5. The stands are usually not monitored and people use the “honor system” and leave cash in a box, said Capt. Don Goulet.

“The stands are common in the Sebago Lake area and cater to the large volume of campgrounds and seasonal homes in the area,” Goulet said in a press release.

Since July, thefts have occurred regularly from stands in Standish, Casco and Naples. The total loss from all of the reported thefts is in excess of $1,000, Goulet said.

On Saturday night, deputies monitored a firewood stand that had been targeted for theft on multiple occasions. Shortly after midnight, a suspect approached the stand and began to fish bills out of the cash receptacle, Goulet said.

After a short foot pursuit, 33-year-old Andrew John Connolly was arrested and taken to Cumberland County Jail. Connolly, who does not have a fixed address, was charged with theft, a Class C felony, and misdemeanor violation of conditions of release.

Connolly is being held without bail pending an arraignment Monday afternoon.

