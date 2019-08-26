FARGO, N.D. — The most dominant team in the history of the Football Championship Subdivision has had turnovers in so many places — head coach, assistant coaches, quarterback and nearly 70 percent of its starting lineup.

It would seem that this year’s playoff might be more than the race for second place. Except for the fact that defending champion North Dakota State’s depth chart is a work of art.

The Bison, who have won seven of the last eight national championships, the most in FCS history, have been through this before. After winning the program’s first three titles under Coach Craig Bohl, the 2014 team entered the season having lost virtually its entire staff to Wyoming and 30 players, including quarterback Brock Jensen, to graduation. The Bison went 14-1 and won a fourth straight championship.

That’s one reason why Coach Brock Spack, who has built a formidable program at Illinois State, said he doesn’t see a different outlook to this season.

“In the years I’ve been here, the names have changed on the back of the jersey, but the player looks the same every time we play North Dakota State,” Spack said. “I don’t think they’re going to go far from their formula. I think they’re set up to be very good for a long time.”

Colgate Coach Dan Hunt, who last year engineered a playoff victory over James Madison, the only other team to win an FCS crown during North Dakota State’s run, said he believes the Dukes and South Dakota State have the talent to compete with the Bison.

INDIANA: Coach Tom Allen is betting on his quarterback of the future. He also believes Michael Penix Jr. can win now.

Allen announced Monday the highly-touted redshirt freshman will be the starting quarterback in Saturday’s season opener against Ball State in Indianapolis after beating out incumbent Peyton Ramsey and Jack Tuttle, a transfer from Utah.

TENNESSEE: Coach Jeremy Pruitt suspended Bryce Thompson indefinitely following the cornerback’s arrest on a misdemeanor domestic assault charge.

