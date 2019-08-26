DENVER — Ryan McMahon ran hard to first because he wasn’t sure his line drive would get over the fence. When it bounced just over the scoreboard, he settled into a home run trot and into a mob of teammates at the plate Monday.

McMahon’s hit – a two-run homer in the ninth – lifted Colorado to a 3-1 win over the Atlanta Braves and ended the Rockies’ four-game losing streak.

McMahon saw two fastballs from Jerry Blevins before hitting the third one just over the scoreboard in right for the second game-ending homer of his career.

“He’s kind of a funky lefty, has a little crossfire, and he went two fastballs to me early, which I thought was kind of weird,” said McMahon, who has 18 homers this season. “I felt like it was a little too predictable for it to be a curveball next pitch. I was looking for something over the plate and put a good swing at it.”

Blevins said poor location gave McMahon something to hit.

“I wanted to go down and away, and I left it up and in the middle,” he said. “That was on me.”

Nolan Arenado started the inning with a walk off Anthony Swarzak (1-2) and Blevins struck out Daniel Murphy before McMahon’s homer.

“I dropped my bat and started running,” McMahon said. “I didn’t know right away so I wanted to make it to second base.”

Jairo Diaz (5-3) blew the save in the ninth but got the win.

Monday was a makeup from the April 10 game postponed due to inclement weather, forcing Atlanta to crisscross the country.

The Braves, who had their eight-game winning streak snapped, traveled to Denver on Sunday night after playing in New York, and right after the game boarded a plane for Toronto.

REDS 6, MARLINS 3: Sonny Gray pitched into the seventh inning, Freddy Galvis drove in four runs and Cincinnati won at Miami.

Gray (10-6) walked five but limited Miami to two runs and four hits. He improved to 4-0 in August, allowing three runs in five starts.

Galvis had three hits and Eugenio Suarez hit his 36th homer for the Reds, who snapped a three-game losing streak.

CARDINALS 12, BREWERS 2: Marcell Ozuna’s bases-loaded double keyed a six-run second inning and St. Louis won at Milwaukee.

The Cardinals, who have won five straight, jumped on starter Gio Gonzalez (2-2) for eight runs in the first two innings en route to their 14th victory in 17 games.

Yadier Molina and Paul DeJong each homered and drove in three runs for St. Louis, which moved to a season-high 14 games above .500.

