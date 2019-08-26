FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Patriots center David Andrews is expected to miss “a significant amount of time” due to blood clots in his lungs, The Athletic reports.

Andrews has been hospitalized and his season is in jeopardy, according to The Athletic. He has been New England’s starting center since late in the 2015 season. Andrews was named a team captain the past two seasons.

He was present for the Patriots’ preseason win Thursday over Carolina, but has not been spotted at practice since. Andrews, a fifth-year veteran, is signed through 2020.

Backup Ted Karras is expected to replace Andrews in the starting lineup. Karras has served as the Patriots’ primary backup at all three interior offensive line spots for most of his three pro seasons. He started two games in injury relief in both 2017 and 2018.

• Having played for the Patriots for nine of his 10 NFL seasons, Patrick Chung is well-versed in how his team addresses potential controversies.

It doesn’t.

So it came as no surprise when Chung offered no information about a charge of cocaine possession brought against him in New Hampshire while speaking briefly with reporters Monday inside the Patriots’ Gillette Stadium locker room.

“Honestly, I’ve been just here playing football. We just talk about football. So that’s all I’m going to talk about, talk about the Giants,” the 32-year-old safety said, referring to Thursday night’s preseason finale at home against the New York Giants.

Earlier Monday, Chung waived a court appearance in Laconia, New Hampshire, and a lawyer entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

Belknap County Attorney Andrew Livernois said police in Meredith, New Hampshire, were called to Chung’s home on June 25 “on a call for service” and obtained evidence leading to the felony drug charge. He was indicted on Aug. 8.

Chung’s next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 8.

During the open locker room period after Monday’s practice, Chung said he would speak only about football as reporters clustered around him. Asked if it was difficult to focus on the game following his indictment, Chung said: “Just coming to work and I play. I go to the meetings and get into the playbook and I just get back, get over my injuries and get back.”

• Over the past few days, dozens of NFL players, coaches, and front office executives have offered their reactions to Andrew Luck’s stunning retirement.

It was Bill Belichick’s turn on Monday.

“Yeah, he’s a good player,” Belichick said. “I didn’t see that, but I haven’t really – I don’t really follow them.”

After a quick pause, Belichick added, “We all have to make our decisions. He made his, and I respect it.”

The Patriots later clarified that Belichick meant to say he didn’t see Luck’s retirement coming, not that he was unaware of it.

• The Pats let go of two veterans on Sunday night, releasing wide receiver Maurice Harris and defensive end Keionta Davis.

On Monday morning, they also informed defensive tackle Mike Pennel of his release, a source confirmed.

GIANTS: Coach Pat Shurmur is giving quarterback Daniel Jones a chance to see what it’s like to start when the New York plays at New England in the preseason finale for both teams.

Starter Eli Manning is getting the game off along with many of the starters on both sides of the ball.

CHIEFS: Kansas City lost backup quarterback Chad Henne to a broken ankle that will require surgery, and they quickly signed veteran Matt Moore.

49ERS: San Francisco activated projected starting center Weston Richburg from the physically unable to perform list.

BRONCOS: Denver created more than $4 million in salary cap space by cutting a trio of veterans, savings that could go toward a seasoned backup quarterback or middle linebacker should they seek to plug holes on its roster.

The Broncos jettisoned defensive lineman Zach Kerr, outside linebacker Dekoda Watson and returner/receiver Nick Williams.

