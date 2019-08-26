BASEBALL

Charlie Madden was 4 for 4, including a game-tying home run to lead off the seventh inning on Monday, and Marcus Wilson drove in the go-ahead run as the visiting Portland Sea Dogs edged the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, 3-2. Even with the win, the Sea Dogs were eliminated from playoff contention when Reading won at home against Bowie.

Bryan Mata pitched the first six innings for Portland, allowing a pair of earned runs on five hits, striking out two and walking out three. Jordan Weems picked up his eighth save, striking out two in a scoreless ninth.

The Sea Dogs continue the series Tuesday night at Binghamton, and will play their 11th doubleheader of the season.

BASKETBALL

G LEAGUE: The Maine Red Claws will open their 11th season Nov. 9 at the Delaware Blue Coats, then begin their home schedule at 7 p.m., Nov. 15 against the Fort Wayne Mad Ants.

The 24-game home schedule will feature the annual New Year’s Eve matinee on Dec. 31. Sixteen home games will be played after New Year’s Day.

NBA: The Brooklyn Nets signed guard Caris LeVert to a contract extension after he averaged 21 points in a first-round playoff loss to Philadelphia.

TRACK AND FIELD

DIAMOND LEAGUE: The elite series will cut one site to create a new 13-city schedule next year, and will move to a single-venue finals night.

The IAAF governing body said Zurich will hold an expanded, 24-event finals in 2020 and ’21. Other cities can apply to host in the following three years.

OLYMPICS

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: The International Volleyball Federation imposed a three-game ban on a Russian women’s team coach for an offensive gesture he made after qualifying for the Olympics by beating South Korea.

Sergio Busato was photographed smiling and making a slant-eyed gesture with his fingers Aug. 4 after Russia beat the Koreans in a decisive qualification match for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Kaliningrad, Russia.

CYCLING

SPANISH VUELTA: Sam Bennett won the third stage, with fellow Irishman Nicolas Roche keeping his overall lead over Nairo Quintana.

Bennett dominated the final sprint in the 117-mile mostly flat stage from Ibi to Alicante, beating Edward Theuns and Luka Mezgec to the finish.

HOCKEY

NHL: Stelio Mattheos, a Carolina Hurricanes prospect, will miss training camp while fighting testicular cancer.

General Manager Don Waddell said the 20-year-old forward is expected to return to full health and resume training for the upcoming season once he completes treatment and is cleared by doctors.

• Oilers captain Connor McDavid said he’s “working towards” being ready for the start of training camp after injuring his left knee in April when he crashed into a post during Edmonton’s regular-season finale. X-rays were negative but an MRI found a small tear in the posterior cruciate ligament.

GOLF

SOLHEIM CUP: Juli Inkster used her two captain’s picks on Stacy Lewis and Morgan Pressel to add experience to a young American team that will try to win the event for the third straight time.

The Solheim Cup is Sept. 13-15 at Gleneagles in Scotland, where Europe won the Ryder Cup in 2014.

TENNIS

MURRAY WINS: Andy Murray cruised to a 6-0, 6-1 victory against Imran Sibille in the first round of a second-tier Challenger Tour tournament hosted by Rafael Nadal’s tennis academy in Madrid.

Murray dominated from the start against the Frenchman, showing no signs of the hip problem that forced him to undergo surgery in January.

CURLING

U.S. FEDERATION: Rick Patzke will step down as CEO of the United States Curling Association next month. Rich Lepping, who was the chairman of the organization’s board of directors, was named interim CEO.

With help from Patzke, curling club membership in the U.S. has ballooned from about 10,000 in 2002 to nearly 26,000 curlers at more than 180 clubs in 44 states.

COLLEGES

WOMEN’S SOCCER: Jenna Rae Covello and Giovanna Inzerillo scored as Central Connecticut State (1-1) ruined Maine’s opener with a 2-1 victory at New Britain, Connecticut.

Anna-Maria Dagher scored in the second half for the Black Bears, whose home opener will be Sunday against Bryant.

