Arrests

8/25 at 11:27 p.m. Kelly Jewett, 44, of Mill Road, North Yarmouth, was arrested by Cumberland County Sgt. Marc Marion in Gray, and charged with operating under the influence and domestic violence assault.

Fire calls

8/11 at 8:21 p.m. Forest fire on Pemasong Lane in Yarmouth.

8/13 at 5:52 p.m. Smoke detector activation on Parsonage Road.

8/17 at 11:51 a.m. Unauthorized burning on Sligo Road.

8/18 at 1:14 p.m. Brush fire on North Road.

8/19 at 2:24 p.m. Smoke detector activation on Perennial Drive.

EMS

North Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to seven calls from Aug. 8 to 21.

