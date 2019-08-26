NAPLES — The Songo Garden Club will host Robert Cleveland at its meeting at 5 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Singer Center in Naples.
Cleveland, a lecturer with the Maine Orchid Society, will speak, give a re-potting demonstration and take questions. A variety of orchids will be for sale. The public is welcome to attend and donations will be accepted.
