CASCO — Deputies arrested Andrew John Connolly, 33, early Sunday for allegedly stealing money from a firewood stand they were watching.

The surveillance was in response to a series of thefts of money from payment honor boxes at roadside campfire wood stands since early July, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said. Multiple firewood stand owners in Standish, Casco and Naples have reported a total loss of more than $1,000.

Deputies were watching the Casco firewood stand the night of Aug. 24 because it had previously been targeted. Shortly after midnight on Sunday, the suspect began taking bills out of the cash receptacle, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Connolly, a transient, was taken to the Cumberland County Jail, where he was held without bail and charged with theft and violation of conditions of release.

