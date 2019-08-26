8/19 at 1:59 a.m. Craig A. Daney, 34, of Waterboro, was arrested on Riverside Street by Officer William Buckley on a charge of criminal trespass and violation of conditional release.

8/19 at 5:24 a.m. Aleander James Twardosky, 26, of Nashua, New Hampshire, was arrested on Marginal Way by Officer Samuel Coyne on a charge of false public alarm or report.

8/19 at 7:45 a.m. Delia J. Seavey, 36, of Gorham, was arrested at the Eastern Promenade by Officer Adam Pelletier on an outstanding warrant.

8/19 at 12:37 p.m. Adam Smith, 28, of Old Orchard Beach, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Joshua McDonald on a probation violation.

8/19 at 12:57 p.m. Tannis Goodson, 31, address unlisted, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Joshua McDonald on two outstanding warrants.

8/19 at 1:30 p.m. Christopher R. McHugh, 43, of Bridgton, was arrested on Riverside Street by Officer Anthony Stewart on a charge of assault.

8/19 at 1:04 p.m. Mugere Oyet Charles, 32, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Stephen Black on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

8/19 at 1:30 p.m. Luke O’Brien, 30, of Bridgton, was arrested on Riverside Street by Officer Anthony Stewart on a charge of assault.

8/19 at 4:44 p.m. Tyler Giuliani, 31, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Joshua McDonald on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

8/19 at 5:49 p.m. Sarakiel A. Baugh, 49, of Washington, D.C., was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Justin Fritz on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

8/19 at 10:11 p.m. David P. Curtis, 68, address unlisted, was arrested on St. John Street by Officer Jacob Gibbs on a charge of public drinking.

8/19 at 10:30 a.m. Brian Elliott, 43, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer  Adam Pelletier on a charge of criminal trespass.

8/19 at 8:02 p.m. Meghan E. Fisher, 24, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Mary Lukasiewicz on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

8/19 at 8:21 p.m. Herve Tuyisabe, 27, address unlisted, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Jeremy Turner on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violation of conditional release.

8/19 at 9:31 p.m. Alec Youngman, 56, of Portland, was arrested on Preble Street by Officer Christopher Kelley on a charge of public drinking.

8/19 at 10:38 p.m. Joshua Burton, 26, of Portland, was arrested on State Street by Officer Justin Fritz on charges of assault and criminal trespass.

8/20 at 12:50 a.m. Allison Strout, 35, address unlisted, was arrested on Somerset Street by Officer Jacon Titcomb on a charge of indecent conduct.

8/20 at 12:50 a.m. Ven G. Ten, 41, of Portland, was arrested on Somerset Street by Officer Jacon Titcomb on a charge of indecent conduct.

8/20 at 1:06 a.m. Joshua Rezendes, 33, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Cody Forbes on a charge of criminal mischief.

8/20 at 10:39 a.m. Kessie Theriault, 39, address unlisted, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Jay Twomey on charges of indecent conduct and violation of conditional release.

8/20 at 11:12 a.m. Matthew C. Pike, 23, of South Portland, was arrested on Elm Street by Officer Jessica Brown on a charge of violation of conditional release.

8/20 at 11:32 a.m. Peter D. McGowan, 54, address unlisted, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Christopher Coyne on a charge of public drinking.

8/20 at 12:15 a.m. Matthew Dyer, 39, of Portland, was arrested on Stone Street by Officer Zachary Theriault on charges of assault and violation of conditional release.

8/20 at 12:14 p.m. Christopher J. Dennis, 24, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Daniel Knight on a charge of criminal trespass.

8/20 at 12:48 p.m. Damion Butterfield, 19, of Saco, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Joshua McDonald on an outstanding warrant.

8/21 at 2:36 a.m. Samuel Smith, 29, of Portland, was arrested on Fore Street by Officer Christopher Crout on charges of disorderly conduct and violation of conditional release.

8/21 at 3:10 a.m. Tim Toun, 30, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Christopher Crout on charges of burglary (commercial) and criminal mischief.

8/21 at 8:13 a.m. Zachary Hale, 28, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Matthew Payoczkowski on two counts of assault and a charge of refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

8/21 at 8:26 a.m. Charles B. Davis, 49, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Matthew Payoczkowski on charges of criminal mischief and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

8/21 at 9:03 a.m. Morgan D. Blanton, 48, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Stacey Brooker on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

8/21 at 9:10 a.m. Bobby Richardson, 42, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Curran Huff on a charge of criminal mischief.

8/21 at 12:32 p.m. Todd E. Burke, address unlisted, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer David Argitis on a charge of public drinking.

8/21 at 5:23 p.m. Michael Meeter, 36, of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Benjamin Savage on an outstanding warrant.

8/22 at 12:35 a.m. Christian Tuyishime, 21, of South Portland, was arrested on Greenleaf Street by Officer Matthew Payoczkowski on an outstanding warrant.

8/22 at 12:51 a.m. Raymond J. Fields, 48, address unlisted, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Eric Johnson on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

8/22 at 2:04 a.m. Blaine C. Eaton, 40, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Patrick Landrigan on a charge of assault.

8/22 at 2:50 a.m. Danny J. Arnold, 42, of Portland, was arrested on Fore Street by Officer Matthew Payoczkowski on charges of burglary (commercial), criminal mischief and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

8/22 at 8 a.m. Anton Sergeyevich Buynov, 29, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Daniel Knight on a charge of disorderly conduct.

8/22 at 1:58 p.m. Lexi Vanwinkle, 22, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Matthew Eide on a charge of assault.

8/22 at 9:25 a.m. Jeffrey S. Turner, 53, of Portland, as arrested on Pine Street by Officer Marjory Clavet on two counts of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

8/22 at 2:29 p.m. Ashley Spooner, 34, of Standish, was arrested on Elm Street by Officer Jessica Brown on a charge of violation of conditional release.

8/22 at 2:59 p.m. Kristen S. Keegan, 38, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Mark Keller on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violation of conditional release.

8/22 at 8:16 p.m. Nathaniel Shaheen, 38, of Portland, was arrested on Casco Street by Officer Joshua McDonald on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

8/22 at 11:18 p.m. Korey Barnes, 39, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Joshua McDonald on an outstanding warrant.

8/23 at 11:11 a.m. Matthew Leland McEver, 49, address unlisted, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Ayaovi Alognon on a charge of public drinking.

8/23 at 1:37 p.m. Nichelle Lee Roakes, 50, of Casco, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Stacey Booker on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

8/23 at 5:59 p.m. Roland Gagnon, 58, address unlisted, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer Zachary Theriault on a charge of violation of conditional release.

8/23 at 6:40 p.m. Maurice L. James, 30, of Portland, was arrested on Preble Street by Officer Jason Leadbetter on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

8/24 at 12:20 a.m. Bertin Ivyizavyose, 23, of South Portland, was arrested on Woodford Street by Officer Samuel Coyne on a charge of operating after suspension.

8/24 at 12:36 a.m. Adam Fakhareldin, 21, of Portland, was arrested on North Street by Officer Timothy Farris on two outstanding warrants.

8/24 at 3:25 a.m. Saramanda Truedale, 38, of South Pasadena, Florida, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Alexander Joyce on two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and a charge of assault.

8/24 at 9:52 a.m. Simon L. Kong, 36, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Stacey Brooker on charges of criminal trespass and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

8/24 at 11:46 a.m. Jason Chick, 46, of Naples. was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Stacey Brooker on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

8.24 at 1:14 p.m. Jeffrey C. Wisse, 43, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Stacey Brooker on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

8/24 at 10:55 p.m. Kason Kean Roeun, 19, of Portland, was arrested on Taft Avenue by Officer Cody Forbes on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

8/24 at 11:59 p.m. Charles B. Davis, 49, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Matthew Payoczkowski on a charge of public drinking.

8/25 at 1:18 a.m. Cesar Aduel Jaurez Mendez, 28, of Portland, was arrested on Wharf Street by Officer James Oliver on charges of falsifying physical evidence and violation of privacy.

8/25 at 9:32 a.m. Tyrone R. Trask, 59, of Rockport, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Adam Pelletier on charges of assault, criminal trespass and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

8/25 at 5:49 p.m. Melissa Tucci, 47, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street of Officer Joshua McDonald on an outstanding warrant.

8/25 at 6:59 p.m. Matthew R. Thorndike, 24, of Portland, was arrested on Chestnut Street by Officer Adam Pelletier on charges of criminal mischief and violation of conditional release.

8/25 at 6:59 p.m. Michael J. Truden, 20, of Portland, was arrested on Chestnut Street by Officer Adam Pelletier on charges of criminal mischief and violation of conditional release.

