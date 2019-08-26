Boothbay Harbor Fest

Friday to Sept. 8. Various locations in downtown Boothbay Harbor. boothbayharborfest.com

Boothbay Harbor Fest has so much going on it needs two weekends to fit it all in. The main event on Labor Day weekend is A Taste of Local Flavor. Your $20 passport includes food tastings and live music at several spots around town, and you also can participate in the annual Cold River Cocktail Competition and purchase creative concoctions at each location. The following weekend’s main attractions are the Fishin’ for Fashion show and the East Side Vibe Vintage, Arts & Music Festival. Head to the website for the full scoop, then make your way to the midcoast.

Bark in the Park

7 p.m. Friday. Hadlock Field, 271 Park Ave., Portland, $9, $6 seniors, kids and dogs. seadogs.com

The dog days of summer are technically over but here’s a chance to let the pooches have the spotlight as you all enjoy the great American pastime. The Portland Sea Dogs and Idexx present Bark in the Park, which features a special section in the left-field grandstand for dogs and their owners during the Sea Dogs game. There’s also a pregame dog parade, and you and your best pal will stroll around the warning track with Slugger the Sea Dog leading the way. Gates open 90 minutes before game time, and you and your pooch will have a private entrance to the stadium. We’re pawsitive your dog will love it.

‘The Goonies’ & ‘Labyrinth’

7:50 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Saco Drive-In Theater, 969 Portland Road, $20 per vehicle. thesacodrivein.com

Here’s a chance to see a fun double-feature of ’80s classics at one of the oldest drive-in theaters in the country. The first film is 1985’s “The Goonies” starring a very young Sean Astin, Jeff Cohen and Josh Brolin, who portray teen residents of the Good Docks in Astoria, Oregon. Next is the 1986 Jim Henson fantastical creation “Labyrinth,” starring Jennifer Connelly and David Bowie. Bowie also did the film’s music with songs like “Underground” and “Magic Dance.” Should you opt to go Saturday, make sure to listen to Bowie’s “Alladin Sane” album track “Drive-In Saturday” in the car as you make your way to Saco.

Stuff You Should Know Live

8 p.m. Friday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $25 to $35 reserved seating. statetheatreportland.com

If you’re a hardcore fan of the research-based, award-winning general knowledge podcast Stuff You Should Know, you don’t want to miss this. But even if it’s new to you, it should be a highly entertaining, humorous and certainly educational evening as hosts Josh Clark and Chuck Bryant regale you with a whole bunch of stuff that you’ll be thrilled to know about. Stuff You Should Know has been around since 2008 and was the first podcast to reach the 500 million download mark on Apple Podcasts, not to mention the first one to hit a billion downloads internationally.

