Brock Holt does whatever he can to help out. On the field, he had a pair of game-winning hits this week as the Red Sox fought to stay alive in the American League Wild Card race.

Saturday night Holt delivered a ninth-inning home run in San Diego off Padres closer Kirby Yates, leading Boston to a much-needed win. Just two days earlier, he delivered a walk-off RBI single at Fenway Park.

Technically, that walk-off goes in the record book as the end of the Aug. 7 game. That’s when the matchup with Kansas City began before it was suspended and resumed last week.

That walk-off came against Royals lefty Richard Lovelady. It was a reminder that Holt actually can hit left-handed pitching. It’s something he doesn’t get to do very often. In fact, just one night earlier he sat in the dugout while Chris Owings pinch hit against Jose Alvarez with two outs and two men in scoring position. Owings – called up from Pawtucket to give the Red Sox a right-handed bat to face lefties – struck out to end the eighth inning, the 31st time in 56 at bats he has struck out against lefties this season.

Seemed like a strange decision seeing as Owings was pinch hitting for Marco Hernandez, a guy hitting .333 against left-handed pitching this season.

It also seemed like a good time to use Holt, who actually has a higher career batting average against lefties than he does against righties.

The game marked the second day of the Jimmy Fund Radio Telethon, when NESN and WEEI helped raise $3.5 million in the fight against cancer. Holt has become a leader in the fight, serving as the team’s Jimmy Fund captain and spearheading the charity’s fundraising efforts. He and his wife Lakyn spend countless hours at the Jimmy Fund Clinic and with patients and their families at the ballpark.

The connection with the kids he has met at the Jimmy Fund is a big reason why Holt and his family stay locally during the offseason. He’s become one of us.

“To go over there and be a part of what they’ve got going on and the Jimmy Fund, being there for the kids and their families, it’s a special thing,” said Holt. “Me and Lakyn are very thankful for where we live and what we can do to help those families.”

It’s also why he’d love to finish his career with the Red Sox. He’ll be a free agent this winter, but has made it clear there’s no place he’d rather be. Even if it means accepting a reduced role to be a part of this team.

That role often includes not batting against left-handers. Even though his career stats show he’s capable of delivering against any type of pitcher.

