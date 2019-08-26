WESTBROOK — Westbrook Housing Authority began its work providing affordable homes to residents in 1969, and half a century later, it happily celebrated its anniversary outside one of its most recent successful projects.

Westbrook Housing started building affordable living situations for seniors, then grew to distribute housing vouchers in the mid-1970s. Since then, the independent agency has built hundreds of affordable residences for people in Westbrook. It and made improvements to Larrabee Woods and Riverview Terrace after converting them to Section 8 housing, a process that had not been done before in the city.

“There have been years of great work starting in ’69 going on through the ’90s into now,” Director Chris LaRoche said.

To celebrate the five decades of housing, Westbrook Housing hosted a barbecue Thursday just outside of the newly renovated Larrabee Woods. The Westbrook High School jazz band played while people mingled and enjoyed complimentary food and drinks.

“It’s a great opportunity for the students to play for people who wouldn’t otherwise hear the band, they practiced before school began for this event,” band director Kyle Smith said.

For residents, it was a chance to socialize while enjoying the beautiful weather..

“It’s a good time. It’s a perfect, beautiful day for it and there is good music,” Wanda Hammith, Riverview Terrace resident said. “Not to mention the food is good.”

The event was well attended by both residents and visitors.

“It’s great seeing people here to partake in the event and have a good time,” LaRoche said.

