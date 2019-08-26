GARDINER — A Wiscasset mother and son were both charged with operating under the influence within three hours late Saturday into early Sunday in Gardiner, after police said the mother came to pick up her son from the police station.

At 10:08 p.m. Saturday, Zachary Reed, 19, of Wiscasset, was driving a 2009 GMC when he was pulled over by police on Mechanic Street in Gardiner. Police reports said field sobriety tests were conducted and Reed was brought back to the police station and given a Breathalyzer test. The test showed his blood alcohol content was over the legal limit and he was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence and held at the Gardiner Police Department on $300 bail.

Nathaniel Woodman, 20, of Wiscasset, was a passenger in the vehicle and he was issued a summons on a charge of possession of alcohol by a minor by consumption.

Reed’s mother, Marci Reed, 50, also of Wiscasset, drove to into the police station to pick up her son at 12:54 a.m. Sunday. When she entered the station, according to Police Chief James Toman, officers could smell liquor on her breath. According to police reports, she admitted to drinking coffee brandy.

Police reports said Marci Reed’s blood alcohol content was under the legal limit for driving, but Toman said officers believed she was impaired by the alcohol nonetheless.

“It all depends on your operation and the totality of the circumstances,” he said. “When she drove to Gardiner to pick up her son … she was showing the effects of the alcohol she previously consumed.”

Toman said both Reeds were released to a family member.

