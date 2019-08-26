NEW HIRES

Justin Hankins was hired as vice president of finance at Emergent Holdings, the parent company of Whole Oceans.

Hankins has strong ties to global protein production with more than 13 years of experience in agriculture-related finance.

Miguel Lorenzo Litao, MD joined Northern Light Neurology at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.

Dr. Litao completed his residency in neurology and fellowships in vascular neurology and neurointerventional radiology at New York University School of Medicine.

Wood Environment & Infrastructure Solutions, Inc. in Portland announced the following new hires.

Benjamin Beckner was hired as a technical professional 3.

Beckner graduated from Framingham State University in 2016 with a degree in Environmental Science and Policy. Ben specializes in groundwater treatment and long-term monitoring.

Kaitlyn Chick joined as a technical professional 1- environmental engineer.

Chick graduated from the University of Maine in 2019 with a degree in civil and environmental engineering. She specializes in environmental engineering.

Don Perreault was hired as a technician 5.

Perreault graduated from Southern Maine & RIT with a degree in structural design. He specializes in structural analysis.

Shawna Couplin joined as a technical professional 1.

Couplin specializes in environmental science.

Andrew Flynn joined as a technical professional 1-civil.

Flynn is a recent graduate from the University of Maine. He specializes in stormwater modeling, remediation projects, and construction management.

Liesel Krout was hired as a technical professional 1-environmental chemist.

Krout is a recent graduate from the University of Southern Maine. She specializes in analytical chemistry and quality control.

Maddy Bruno joined as a technical professional 1.

Bruno graduated from Bates College in 2017 and specializes in geological sciences.

PROMOTIONS

Marina Bowie was promoted to executive director at Biobased Maine.

Bowie was previously program associate.

AWARDS and RECOGNITIONS

Michael Jackson, director of strategic initiatives at Town & Country Federal Credit Union, completed the prestigious Credit Union National Association’s Management School.

Upon completion of the program, Jackson achieved the Certified Credit Union Executive designation. He has worked at the credit union for more than a decade and began his career there as a teller.

