WESTBROOK — Latin teacher Patrick Colgan has been named the third assistant principal at Westbrook High School.

Colgan has been teaching Latin in Westbrook for the past seven years. He joins Wendy Harvey and Jeff Guerrette Colgan in the school’s three-assistant approach to managing principal responsibilities, replacing Jennifer Mull-Brooks, who left for the principal’s spot at Congin School,

Superintendent Peter Lancia said the leadership model will be used for the school year, but the School Committee and school officials may continue to find a permanent, single principal in the winter.

“Patrick is a great choice and is great for the position. His students have loved him and his Latin program has continued to be a huge draw to our school, which is not (common) for Latin,” Lancia said.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: