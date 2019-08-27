FALMOUTH — The Foreside Community Church, 340 Foreside Road, will host a concert and discussion on the healing power of music at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29.
This event is free and open to the public and includes homemade desserts and music by nationally known singer and songwriter Steve Rodgers. Call 781-5880 for more information.
