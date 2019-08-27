FALMOUTH — The Falmouth Land Trust will host its annual Farm Fest from 5-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at Hurricane Valley Farm off Gray Road.

Tickets for the community gathering held to celebrate conservation and open space are $40 in advance or $50 at the door. Kids under 12 are free. See www.falmouthlandtrust.org to reserve a spot or for more information.

This event includes live music, farm tours, handcrafted desserts, local food and drink, a raffle and kids activities.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: