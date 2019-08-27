FALMOUTH — The Falmouth Land Trust will host its annual Farm Fest from 5-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at Hurricane Valley Farm off Gray Road.
Tickets for the community gathering held to celebrate conservation and open space are $40 in advance or $50 at the door. Kids under 12 are free. See www.falmouthlandtrust.org to reserve a spot or for more information.
This event includes live music, farm tours, handcrafted desserts, local food and drink, a raffle and kids activities.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
New England
New Hampshire woman fights DMV demand to surrender her 15-year-old vanity plate
-
Arts & Entertainment
Now free from legal limbo, rapper Meek Mill eyes prison reform
-
The Forecaster
Cumberland Town Council OKs moving sand, salt shed to town land
-
Nation & World
UK opposition lawmakers join forces to stop no-deal Brexit
-
News
ACLU backs residents in lawsuit against Yarmouth