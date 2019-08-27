NEW YORK — Coco Gauff is quickly becoming the Comeback Kid.

Just 15, she doesn’t seem to find any deficit too daunting. She demonstrated that in her U.S. Open debut Tuesday night, much like she did at Wimbledon last month.

With her parents jumping out of their front-row seats and a raucous partisan crowd backing her at Louis Armstrong Stadium, Gauff trailed by a set and a break, then again by a break in the third set, before getting past Anastasia Potapova of Russia 3-6, 6-2, 6-4.

“I was trying to calm myself down,” Gauff said in her postmatch interview. “I was almost out.”

That she was. But similar to the way she saved match points in a Centre Court match at the All England Club during her captivating run to the fourth round there, Gauff did not give in or give up.

All along the way, her mother and father were clapping and yelling, celebrating nearly every point their daughter claimed.

“I think I gave them a heart attack, especially my mom,” Gauff said. “And my dad, he looks a little bit tired over there, too.”

As strong as her serve and other strokes are, she’s already showing an ability to make adjustments during a match and figure out ways to win against older opponents, time and again. Gauff was ranked 313th when she got a wild-card invitation into qualifying at Wimbledon, then became the youngest player in history to make it through those preliminary rounds at that prestigious tournament to make her first Grand Slam appearance.

After beating Venus Williams in the first round, then a 2017 Wimbledon semifinalist in the second, Gauff got to Week 2 before her surprising showing there ended with a loss to eventual champion Simona Halep.

It was all enough to persuade the U.S. Tennis Association to provide a wild card into its event.

Here’s how new the whole thing is to the 140th-ranked Gauff: When asked about her next match, she wasn’t exactly sure when it would be.

The answer, of course, is Thursday, because players alternate days in Week 1 at a major tournament. Forgive her, though: This is only her second Slam with the adults.

“I’m still used to playing juniors,” Gauff said with a chuckle, “so I forgot about the day off.”

She did not start well against the 72nd-ranked Potapova.

Not well at all.

Gauff, who is based in Florida, double-faulted three times in her first service game. She also missed a backhand barely wide, followed by a forehand barely wide – they originally were ruled in, but Potapova challenged both and the calls were overtuned – to get broken and trail 2-0.

Maybe Gauff was trying to be too fine, sending shots right near the lines. The high-risk, high-reward strategy more often yielded results in the former category instead of the latter, and she trailed 3-0 within 15 minutes.

It was a breezy evening with the temperature sliding down to about 70 degrees, and both players hit the ball violently while covering the court well, creating lengthy, entertaining points often introduced by serves at, or above, 100 mph.

They seemed like a couple of talented and experienced veterans with the benefit of years on tour, not a pair of tenns each making her debut in the U.S. Open’s main draw. Potapova is a past Wimbledon junior champion, and still only 18, so this was the youngest matchup in the first round at Flushing Meadows.

Soon enough it was 5-1, and then that set belonged to Potapova, with Gauff turning to her guest box and putting her palms up, as if to ask, “What can I do differently?”

Not much later, when Potapova broke to open the second set, Gauff’s shoulders slumped and she whacked her racket against her right leg.

And that’s when her turnaround began.

With spectators roaring their approval, Gauff broke right back and was on her way to dominating the second set.

There was some trouble still awaiting. Gauff went down 1-0 in the third set, then took four games in a row. But at 4-1, Potapova took a medical timeout and a trainer massaged her right shoulder. She quickly pulled even at 4-all.

Gauff took command from there, breaking and then serving out the victory. This is still all so new to her, but she doesn’t play like it.

Earlier, top-seeded Naomi Osaka put her right hand in the shape of a gun and pointed two fingers at her temple, her face grim, while she looked toward her guest box.

She’d just dropped the second set, moments after wasting a match point, as her U.S. Open title defense got off to a shaky start. Her body language told the story: the eye rolls, the balled up fists covering her face at a changeover, the racket resting atop her head.

Back in Arthur Ashe Stadium, where she beat Serena Williams in last year’s chaotic final, Osaka kept digging holes and kept climbing out of them, eventually emerging with a 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-2 victory over 84th-ranked Anna Blinkova of Russia in the first round.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been this nervous in my life,” Osaka told the crowd during her postmatch interview. “For me, I just came off really slow and I never really found my rhythm.”

The 21-year-old from Japan wore a black sleeve over her left knee, which has been an issue recently.

But it wasn’t so much her movement as her erratic strokes that presented problems for Osaka, who finished with 50 unforced errors, more than double Blinkova’s total of 22.

“You kind of want to do well after you did well last year,” Osaka said, when asked why she felt so many jitters while trailing 3-0 and 4-1 at the outset.

“Just definitely,” she said, “didn’t want to lose in the first round.”

Osaka avoided that sort of disappointment. Stefanos Tsitsipas, a 21-year-old from Greece who was seeded No. 8, did not. He lost in the first round for the second Slam in a row – and made a lot of noise on his way out, saying during a late dispute with chair umpire Damien Dumusois: “You’re all weirdos.”

After getting broken to trail 4-3 in the last set of his 6-4, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (7), 7-5 loss to Andrey Rublev, Tsitsipas was fiddling around with a plastic bag of sweat bands and head wraps at a changeover when Dumusois announced it was time for play to resume.

Tsitsipas said he wasn’t ready; Dumusois, essentially, told him that was too bad. Tsitsipas told the official, who already had warned him about getting coaching help, to go ahead and call him for a violation; Dumusois obliged, docking a point.

“This chair umpire, I don’t know, he has something against me. I don’t know why,” said Tsitsipas, who upset Roger Federer en route to the Australian Open semifinals in January but bowed out of Wimbledon in the first round.

No. 4 seed Dominic Thiem, the two-time French Open runner-up, was also a first-round loser for the second straight major tournament when he was beaten 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 by Thomas Fabbiano – the player who beat Tsitsipas at Wimbledon.

Another highly seeded man went out when No. 10 Roberto Bautista Agut, a Wimbledon semifinalist, was defeated by Mikhail Kukushkin 3-6, 6-1, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, and No. 14 John Isner and 2014 champion Marin Cilic each won in straight sets. No. 2 Rafael Nadal beat John Millman, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.

In other women’s results on Day 2, two-time major champion Garbine Muguruza was eliminated by Alison Riske of the U.S. 2-6, 6-1, 6-3, and two-time Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova and No. 13 seed Belinda Bencic both won in two sets.

During the professional era, which began in 1968, only two U.S. Open women’s champions have lost in the first round the following year: It happened in 2005 to Svetlana Kuznetsova and again in 2017 to Angelique Kerber – who was beaten by none other than Osaka, ranked 45th at the time and yet to get past the third round at a major tournament.

Osaka thought back to that match.

“I could kind of see how stressed out (Kerber) was and that was in my favor,” Osaka said. “I don’t want to give people that look.”

This victory, difficult as it was, stretched Osaka’s winning streak in hard-court Grand Slam matches to 15, which includes her run to the titles at Flushing Meadows in 2018 and at the Australian Open in January.

Those helped her become the first Japanese tennis player to be ranked No. 1, a spot she regained this month.

Osaka has spoken rather openly about the struggles she’s had dealing with pressure and expectations this season. She said Tuesday that she hoped figuring out how to get past Blinkova – who is now 0-2 at the U.S. Open and 0-4 against top-10 opponents – would boost her moving forward.

“It helps me a lot, because I learn from the tougher matches,” Osaka said. “It helps me be prepared and try to learn and adjust my game plan.”

