GSA Women of Distinction announced

Girl Scouts of Maine announced that Catherine Lamson, SVP and chief administrative officer of The MEMIC Group, and Quincy Hentzel, president and CEO of Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce, will be honored as Girl Scouts of Maine Women of Distinction Sept. 13 at The Westin Portland Harborview.

Previously known as The Women of Distinction Gala, the refreshed event renamed The Room continues the tradition of honoring women whose individual excellence and high levels of achievement distinguish them as outstanding members of their communities and exemplary role models for today’s girls.

As an exceptional leader, Lamson is a role model for girls and women to strive for success and senior leadership roles within their industries. Girl Scouts applaud her passion and initiative in becoming part of the national Million Women Mentors movement as Maine’s chairwoman leading a call to action to provide millions of STEM mentoring relationships to girls and women. Encouraging girls to follow their dreams in science and technology is a hallmark of Girl Scouting.

With her embrace of diversity and entrepreneurial spirit, Hentzel’s efforts focusing on women in business are helping to transform the leadership landscape for women in the Greater Portland community. Her networking efforts, such as Women of the Chamber, support women as they explore their potential and take on leadership positions.

Hires, promotions, appointments

The VIA Agency, an advertising and marketing agency based in Portland, announced that Bobby Hershfield will relocate from the NYC office to join the agency as chief creative officer, effective Oct. 1.

Shannon Richards of Portland has been elected to the board of directors of the Maine Real Estate & Development Association, a statewide organization of commercial real estate owners, developers and related service providers.

Biobased Maine, a Portland-based trade association advancing Maine’s biobased manufacturing industry, in which renewable chemicals and products are made from renewable resources, announced the promotion of Marina Bowie to executive director.

Denis Lafreniere Jr. has been named the new director of the Office of Property Management for the Diocese of Portland. Lafreniere will succeed James Somma, who is retiring after serving as director since 2000. Lafreniere, who is a member of St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish in Scarborough, the Knights of Columbus Council 8868 and the Knights of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre, will begin working at the diocese Sept. 9.

Giving back

The 9th Annual Cape Elizabeth Garden Tour of eight private gardens in Cape and South Portland drew more than 400 visitors and raised $45,000 for Friends of Fort Williams Park.

Reimagined

Albin, Randall and Bennett, a Portland-based CPA and business advisory firm, have unveiled a new brand for the firm that includes a new tagline, “National Savvy. Local Sensibility,” as well as a new logo, color palette, and a new website, arb.com.

Verrill Dana, LLP is pleased to announce the launch of the firm’s new website, verrill-law.com, in tandem with a rebrand which includes a new logo. The firm will now go by Verrill.

Capt’n Eli’s Soda has announced an addition to its all-natural bottled soda line: Capt’n Eli’s Diet Root Beer. The new diet flavor joins Capt’n Eli’s current line of all-natural sodas that include Root Beer, Ginger Beer, Cream Soda, Black Cherry Pop, Blueberry Pop, Orange Pop and Strawberry Pop. The new soda is made with a natural sugar substitute that is both caffeine and gluten-free.

