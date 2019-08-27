Durham

Thur.  9/5   6:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission  TO

Falmouth

Tues.  9/3  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board  TH

Thur.  9/5  5:30 p.m.  Recycling & Energy Advisory Committee  TH

Freeport

Tues.  9/3  7:30 a.m.  Complete Streets Committee  TH

Tues.  9/3  6:30 p.m.  Town Council  TH

Wed.  9/4  6 p.m.  Planning Board  TH

Thur.  9/5  6:30 p.m.  Shellfish Commission  TH

North Yarmouth

Tues.  9/3  7 p.m.  Select Board  TO

Wed.  9/4  7 p.m.  Parks & Recreation  TO

Yarmouth

Tues.  9/3  7 p.m.  Shellfish Committee  CR

Wed.  9/4  6 p.m.  Parks and Lands Committee  CR

Thur.  9/5  8 a.m.  Economic Development Advisory Board  CR

Thur.  9/5  6 p.m.  Town Council Executive Session  CR

Thur.  9/5  6 p.m.  Town Council Workshop  LC

filed under:
Forecaster Community
Related Stories
Latest Articles