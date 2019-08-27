Durham
Thur. 9/5 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission TO
Falmouth
Tues. 9/3 6:30 p.m. Planning Board TH
Thur. 9/5 5:30 p.m. Recycling & Energy Advisory Committee TH
Freeport
Tues. 9/3 7:30 a.m. Complete Streets Committee TH
Tues. 9/3 6:30 p.m. Town Council TH
Wed. 9/4 6 p.m. Planning Board TH
Thur. 9/5 6:30 p.m. Shellfish Commission TH
North Yarmouth
Tues. 9/3 7 p.m. Select Board TO
Wed. 9/4 7 p.m. Parks & Recreation TO
Yarmouth
Tues. 9/3 7 p.m. Shellfish Committee CR
Wed. 9/4 6 p.m. Parks and Lands Committee CR
Thur. 9/5 8 a.m. Economic Development Advisory Board CR
Thur. 9/5 6 p.m. Town Council Executive Session CR
Thur. 9/5 6 p.m. Town Council Workshop LC
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Nation & World
Federal judge blocks Missouri’s 8-week abortion ban
-
The Forecaster
Midcoast Community Calendar: Aug. 30-Sept. 7
-
Local & State
Railway investigation into Oakland man struck by train does not yield answers
-
Northern Forecaster
Yarmouth High School grad returns to counsel middle school students
-
Northern Forecaster
Lunch aides, kitchen help needed at Falmouth Elementary School