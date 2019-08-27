PORTLAND — Portland Greenfest, the area’s largest environmental festival, will take place Sept. 7 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. in Monument Square.

The event will include more than 60 exhibitors with information about renewable energy, local foods, electric cars, clean water, wildlife, green products and ways to get involved in greening the community. There will also be food trucks, live music, arts and crafts, kids’ yoga, a nature-inspired costume parade, and an appearance by Nature Cat from the eponymous PBS show. Rines Auditorium at Portland Public Library will be screening episodes of the show at noon and 2 p.m.

