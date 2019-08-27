OAKLAND — A spokesperson for Pan Am Railways confirmed its investigation into an incident involving an Oakland man being struck by a train earlier this month has concluded.

Cynthia Scarano, Pan Am’s executive vice president, said she was unable to share any of the findings of that investigation, however. She met with the railway police, who took over the investigation from Oakland police, last week.

“We don’t really feel as though there is any need to (comment),” she told the Morning Sentinel Tuesday morning. “It doesn’t involve the public.”

Scarano added that she is “really not sure at this time” whether or not the company will press charges against Drew Roy, the Oakland man involved in the case, for trespassing on private property.

Roy, 37, was critically injured after being struck by a train between 10:30 and 11 p.m. on Aug. 10 while walking along tracks by the intersection of Oak and Main streets, according to Oakland’s Deputy Chief Rick Stubbert. He had been linked to three burglaries in town the previous week, but had “nothing major” on his criminal record prior to that, Stubbert said. Stubbert noted that there is no connection between the burglaries and the train incident.

Scarano declined to comment on whether or not Roy was intoxicated at the time he was injured. He had been released on $6,000 unsecured bail at the time.

Roy was airlifted to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston for treatment. A nurse on the M2 floor confirmed Tuesday afternoon that Roy was in “good condition.”

He was charged with three counts of burglary, three counts of theft and one count of aggravated criminal mischief for burglarizing Messalonskee High School, Early Bird Restaurant and Oakland House of Pizza on July 29.

