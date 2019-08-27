YARMOUTH — Entries are now being accepted for the 11th annual Yarmouth Art Festival, which will be held Oct. 23-26 at St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church.
The juried show is exclusively for Maine artists. This year’s jurors are Bob Keyes, arts writer for the Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram, and Peg Golden, founder and former owner of Greenhut Gallery in Portland.
Entries close at 6 p.m. Sept. 20. To enter online, or for more information, visit www.yarmouthartfestival.com.
