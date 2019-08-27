YARMOUTH — Free Disposal Week will be held Sept. 7-15 at the transfer station, 659 East Main St. Residents must display a special window sticker to access the facility.

Specialty items accepted will include household electronics, tires, building materials from home improvement projects and other miscellaneous items. Fees will be assessed for some types of tires and propane cylinders.

A 2019 transfer station window sticker can be purchased at Town Hall for $25. For more information, call Curtis Dimock, superintendent of Transfer & Recycling Operations, at 846-2417.

The town will also offer a free Household Hazardous Waste collection from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 at the North Road Fire Station. See the town website at yarmouth.me.us for information about what’s acceptable and what’s not.

