Arrests

8/21 at 7:03 p.m. Eric Farnham, 52, of Primrose Lane, was arrested by Lt. Paul Hansen on a warrant.

8/22 at 9:50 p.m. Christopher McKenney, 27, of Baribeau Drive, was arrested by Officer James Fisher on a warrant.

8/23 at 6:06 p.m. Claire Boynton, 25, of Sanford, was arrested by Officer Cory Iles on a charge of operating under the influence.

8/23 at 11:06 p.m. Jennifer Miller, 41 of Storer Road, was arrested by Officer Joshua Bernier on charges of disorderly conduct, refusing to submit to arrest, and assault.

8/23 at 11:54 p.m. Tara Dry, 28, of Old Portland Road, was arrested by Officer Whitney Burns on a charge of operating under the influence.

8/24 at 12:03 a.m. Craig Lentz, 51, of Poplar Drive, was arrested by Officer Brandon Curtis on a charge of operating under the influence.

8/24 at 12:39 a.m. Michael Milita, 49, of Fort Myers, Florida, was arrested by Officer Brandon Curtis on a charge of operating under the influence.

8/25 at 12:58 a.m. Johnathan Hutchinson, 22, of Harpswell, was arrested by Officer Joshua Bernier on a charge of violating conditions of release.

8/25 at 1:17 a.m. Ramon Derosa, 39, of Harpswell, was arrested by Officer Brandon Curtis on a charge of operating under the influence.

8/25 at 2:30 a.m. Joshua Morsehead, 21, of Freeport, was arrested by Officer Joseph Hogan on a charge of operating under the influence.

8/26 at 2:51 p.m. Kerrilyn Wotton, 34, of Topsham, was arrested by Officer Charles Tompson on a charge of theft.

8/26 at 6:11 p.m. Michael Tambellini, 51, of Weymouth Street, was arrested by Officer Cory Iles on charges of operating under the influence, leaving the scene of a property damage crash and failing to report an accident.

Summonses

8/21 at 12:30 p.m. Mark McQuaid, 45, of McLellan Street, was issued a summons by Animal Control Officer Heather Brown on charges of keeping a dangerous dog and allowing dog to be at large.

8/22 at 4:16 p.m. Sabrina Green, 28, of Phippsburg, was issued a summons by Officer Matthew Nicholson on a charge of theft.

8/22 at 6:55 p.m. Troy Rogers, 21, of Oxford, was issued a summons by Officer Brandon Curtis on a charge of theft.

8/22 at 6:55 p.m. Calabria Rideout, 21, of West Paris, was issued a summons by Officer Brandon Curtis on a charge of theft.

8/23 at 5:44 p.m. Richard Michel, 45, of Topsham, was issued a summons by Officer Christopher Wolongevicz on a charge of criminal trespass.

8/23 at 8:46 p.m. Amelia Hodgkin, 20, of Norway, was issued a summons by Officer Joshua Bernier on a charge of possession of marijuana.

8/23 at 10:52 p.m. Homer Karvonides, 31, of Shore Avenue, was issued a summons on charges of operating without a license and attaching false plates.

8/24 at 2:40 p.m. Robert Moody, 54, of Maquoit Road, was issued a summons by Officer Matthew Nicholson on a charge of allowing an animal to be at large.

Fire calls

8/21 at 7:01 a.m. Motor vehicle accident at Stanwood Street and Pleasant Street intersection.

8/21 at 10:31 a.m. Motor vehicle accident at Spring Street and Pleasant Street intersection.

8/21 at 10:54 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Maine Street near Wild Oats Bakery.

8/21 at 12:36 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Medical Center Drive.

8/21 at 4:04 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at Maine Street and Meadowbrook Road intersection.

8/22 at 7:28 a.m. Motor vehicle accident at River Road and Pleasant Street intersection.

8/22 at 8:39 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at Pleasant Street and Cushing Street intersection.

8/22 at 11:41 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Pleasant Street near Cumberland Farms.

8/22 at 2:47 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at Thomas Point Road and Sandy Ridge Road intersection.

8/22 at 5 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Bath Road near Circle K.

8/22 at 6:13 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Maine Street near Fort Andross.

8/23 at 12:39 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Bath Road.

8/23 at 3:31 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Pleasant Street near McDonald’s.

8/24 at 10:14 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Bath Road.

8/24 at 12:32 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Pleasant and Maine streets.

8/24 at 5:07 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Bath Road and U.S. Route 1.

8/25 at 2:30 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 295.

8/25 at 7:29 a.m. Vehicle fire on U.S. Route 1.

8/25 at 12:25 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 295.

8/25 at 12:51 p.m. Structure fire on River Road.

8/25 at 3:39 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Tibbetts Drive.

8/25 at 4:12 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Gurnet Road.

8/25 at 7:30 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Maine Street.

8/26 at 10:35 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on U.S. Route 1.

8/26 at 2:52 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Mill Street.

8/26 at 4:51 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Range Road.

8/26 at 5:52 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Mill Street.

8/26 at 6:05 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at Cedar Street and Union Street intersection.

8/26 at 6:11 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Dunlap Street.

8/26 at 10:56 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on U.S. Route 1.

EMS

Brunswick emergency medical services responded to 36 calls from Aug. 21-28.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: