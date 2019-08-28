Arrests

No arrests were reported from Aug. 20-26.

Summonses

8/22 at 1 p.m. Roberta Hunter, 52, of Hollis, was issued a summons on Scott Dyer Road by Officer Tammy Schafran on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident.

8/22 at 6:25 p.m. Christoper Burleson, 32, of Cape Elizabeth, was issued a summons on Sawyer Road by Sgt. Eric Fay on a charge of failure to produce insurance.

8/25 at 8:53 p.m. A 17-year-old-male, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Route 77 by Sgt. Kevin Kennedy on a charge of speeding.

8/26 at 5:46 a.m. Samuel Goodine-Doane, 18, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Sawyer Road by Officer Jeffrey Gaudette on a charge of speeding.

8/26 no time given. Melissa Coleman, 77, of Freeport, was issued a summons on Route 77 by Officer Aaron Webster on a charge of failure to produce insurance.

Fire calls

8/21 at 12:10 p.m. Water rescue at Kettle Cove.

8/22 at 1:10 p.m. Lines down on Bowery Beach Road.

8/22 at 3:21 p.m. Fire alarm on Spurwink Avenue.

8/24 at 3:16 p.m. Fire alarm on Singles Road.

8/26 at 10:42 a.m. Fire alarm on Channel View Road.

EMS

Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 10 calls from Aug. 20-26.

