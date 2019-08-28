To whom it may concern:
When my wife and I pay our property tax, we would like to think that it will go to repair Stevens Avenue, or maybe a new computer for Portland High School.
What we don’t want is to support asylum seekers or folks who don’t want to be accountable for themselves.
George Locke
Portland
