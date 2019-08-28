U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree addressed more than 60 new U.S. citizens Wednesday morning during a naturalization ceremony at Ocean Gateway in Portland.
The immigrants, representing 35 countries, were presented with certificates of citizenship that they held while being photographed with friends and family after the ceremony.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Cops & Courts
Former Lewiston cop’s drug history could compromise court cases
-
Local & State
Photos: More than 60 people become new Americans
-
Sports
Wednesday’s Sports Digest: Maine Mariners coach receives contract extension, promotion
-
Sports
Wednesday’s major league roundup: Yankees complete sweep of Mariners, 7-3
-
Local & State
Mt. Ararat cancels balloon release after community objects