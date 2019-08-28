A push to expand ranked-choice voting to all City Council and Board of Public Education elections in Portland appears to have once again fallen short of qualifying for the November referendum ballot, city officials said Wednesday.

City Clerk Katherine Jones said Wednesday her office reviewed about 300 signatures that had been resubmitted by backers of the petition drive, but the Fair Elections Portland campaign fell 76 signatures short.

“For some, it’s a matter of interpretation,” Jones said about disputed signatures. “We’re not handwriting analysts. If it’s close, we give it to them.”

Anna Kellar, the chair of the Fair Elections Portland Steering Committee, did not immediately respond to questions Wednesday about what the group would do next. But she previously said advocates would ask a councilor to sponsor the proposed charter amendment, if the petition failed.

At least two councilors have said they’re willing to bring it forward, but questions remain about whether they have the legal authority to place the referendum question on the ballot.

Fair Elections Portland collected thousands of signatures over the summer for two charter amendments — one would expand the use of ranked-choice voting and another requiring the city to create a municipal clean elections program. Both would have to be approved by a majority of city voters.

The clean elections amendment qualified for the ballot. The ranked-choice voting amendment originally fell short by 410 signatures, but the petitioner were given an opportunity to resubmit signatures if they believe they are valid. Some signatures may have been disqualified because of name changes that don’t match voting records, for example.

The ranked-choice method, which allows voters to rank candidates by preference, has been used in Portland’s mayoral races since 2011.

In a ranked-choice election, voters rank the candidates in order of preference. If no one wins a majority after the first tally, election officials eliminate the last-place finisher and redistribute that candidate’s votes based on each voter’s second-choice ranking. This process continues – with non-viable candidates being eliminated from the bottom up and their votes reallocated – until someone hits the magic threshold of 50 percent plus one vote.

Fair Elections Portland appealed the city’s disqualification of about 300 names, while also arguing that the city had originally set the threshold for signatures too high.

Jones honored the group’s request to lower the signature threshold, but the effort still came up short.

“They have been notified,” Jones said. “They came in and wanted to look at them. We showed them how we got our information.”

Jones said the Fair Elections campaign now has two days to ask the “municipal officers,” which is the City Council, to review the petitions. She referred other questions to the city’s legal department, which did not immediately respond Wednesday to a request for information.

Charter amendments are governed by state law. A citizen-initiated change must begin with the collection of signatures from at least “20 percent of the number of votes cast in a municipality at the last gubernatorial election.”

Fair Elections Portland was originally told it needed to collect signatures from 6,816 registered voters in Portland, a total calculated by the overall voter turnout in the 2018 gubernatorial race.

But John Brautigam, an attorney representing campaign, argued that the city should have excluded the 806 ballots that did not include a vote for governor. That would reduce the number of signatures needed by 161.

Jones said Friday she agreed to use the lower signature threshold, since the state excludes blank ballots when determining the threshold for state initiatives. State elections, however, are outlined in the Constitution, which is worded differently than the state law governing municipalities.

Activists have said, if their petition fails, they are still hoping to place the measure on the November ballot by having a city councilor bring it forward. So far, City Councilor Belinda Ray and Mayor Ethan Strimling have said they’re willing to do so. However, Ray said the council is awaiting a legal opinion about whether such a move is possible.

Councilors can bring forward minor charter amendments for the ballot. But Ray said the city’s legal staff is looking into whether an amendment that began as a citizen’s initiative and falls sort of the signature threshold can be picked up by the council. In addition, while minor charter amendments can be moved straight to the ballot for a vote, more significant charter changes require the city to establish a charter commission.

City Attorney Danielle West-Chuhta did not respond to questions sent by email Friday and did not immediately respond to an email on Wednesday.

The City Council is scheduled to hold a public hearing on both referendums on Sept. 4, although the date was set before the clerk’s office rejected the ranked-choice voting petition.

