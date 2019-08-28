Maine Beer Co. is releasing two beers Aug. 30: Wolfe’s Neck IPA (celebrating and honoring the mission of the Wolfe’s Neck Center) and the newest batch of Dinner, both in bottles and on draft.

“Wolfe’s Neck reminds us of the importance of protecting land for future generations to experience and enjoy. Dinner is our original double India pale ale with notes of intense mango, passion fruit, and pineapple, undertones of garlic, onion, and pine, and sweet aromatics of malt and caramel,” according to the brewery at 525 U.S. Route 1, Freeport. Call 221-5711.

Sande Updegraph Sande Updegraph lives in Brunswick and is a longtime food writer. She can be reached at [email protected]

Food, beverage events in the southern Midcoast

Aug. 30

Pepper’s Landing grand opening, 3:30 p.m. All-day happy hour, live music, food specials; 147 Bath Road, Brunswick, 844-8847.

Aug. 31

Bow Street Market tasting with Athletics NA Beer, noon-3 p.m.,79 Bow St., Freeport, 865-6631, free.

Sept. 1

Coast Bar + Bistro will debut their new classically inspired cocktail menu and wine list, 10 Water St., Brunswick, 373-1824.

Sept. 8

Crystal Spring Farm Festival, noon-4 p.m., 277 Pleasant Hill Road, Brunswick, 729-1112, $10 adults, $5 kids 10 and up, kids 9 and under free. Tickets at https://www.btlt.org/events/crystal-spring-farm-festival/. Family-friendly, food vendors, wine and beer.

Sept. 10

Soup Basics cooking class, Now You’re Cooking, 6-8 p.m., $50, 49 Front Street, Bath, 443-1402, reservations required.

Sept. 17

Polish cooking class, Now You’re Cooking, 6-8 p.m., $50, 49 Front St., Bath, 443-1402, reservations required.

Sept. 21

Pints on the Pier at Maine Maritime Museum, 243 Washington St., Bath, 4-7:30 p.m. Events includes some of Maine’s best craft brewers and a variety of food trucks. Tickets $15-$32, plus ticket fee at Eventbrite.

Sept. 22

Bessie’s Farm Goods 10th Anniversary Celebration and Ice Cream Social, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 33 Litchfield Road, Freeport, 865-9840.

Sept. 26

Summer Graze with Fore River Brewing and Cold River Distillery, 6-9 p.m., Pineland Farms, 15 Farm View Road, New Gloucester, 761-6665, five courses served family-style with catering by The Black Tie Co., $75 per person, tickets at Eventbrite.

Sept. 28

Wolfe’s Neck Center’s 23rd Annual Harvest Dance, 6-10 p.m., Mallet Barn, 713 Wolfe’s Neck Road, Freeport, 865-4469, $25 per person, 21-plus event. Tickets at https://wolfesneckfarm.tfaforms.net/147.

