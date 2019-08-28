Arrests
8/16 at 7:40 p.m. Patrick Brown, 38, of St. Leonard, Maryland, was arrested on Maine Mall Road by Officer Michael Armstrong on an outstanding warrant.
8/18 at 3:15 a.m. Jesse K. Howard, 27, no address listed, was arrested on Ocean Street by Officer Chris Gosling on outstanding warrants.
8/18 at 1:08 p.m. Richard Heatley, 33, of Saco, was arrested on Dawson Street by Officer Kim Dell’Aquila on charges of aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child, reckless conduct, criminal threatening and domestic violence assault.
8/19 at 4:55 p.m. Richard Thompson, 34, of South Portland, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Michael Mizzoni on an outstanding warrant.
8/19 at 5:38 p.m. Matthew Cegielski, 36, of South Portland, was arrested on Highland Avenue by Officer Kim Dell’Aquila on an outstanding warrant.
8/19 at 6:14 p.m. Zachary Griffin, 26, of South Portland, was arrested on Kenneth Road by Officer Caleb Gray on an outstanding warrant.
8/19 at 7:14 p.m. Evan J. Rench, 29, of South Portland, was arrested on Lincoln Street by Officer Kevin Theriault on an outstanding warrant.
8/19 at 8:41 p.m. Cameron McElroy, 29, of South Portland, was arrested on Free Street by Officer Jena Quadland on an outstanding warrant.
Summonses
8/16 at 4:37 p.m. two 12-year-old males, of Westbrook, were issued summonses on Maine Mall Road by Officer Taylor Stroup on a charge of criminal trespass.
8/17 at 2:48 a.m. Ian M. Ashland, 37, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Zachary Quadland on a charge of operating under the influence.
8/17 at 10:47 a.m. Andrew Nguyen, 24, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Zachary Quadland on a charge of operating without a license.
8/17 at 5:17 p.m. Sara C. Dinyari, 75, of Biddeford, was issued a summons on Cummings Road by Officer Kaitlyn Thurlow on a charge of failure to stop at a stop sign.
8/18 at 1:49 p.m. A 15-year-old female, of Friendship, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Michael Mizzoni on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.
8/20 at 11 p.m. A 15-year-old male, of Gorham, was issued a summons on Stephanie Drive by Officer Jena Quadland on a charge of robbery.
8/22 at 4:30 p.m. A 17-year-old male, of Portland, was issued a summons on Anthoine Street by Officer Jena Quadland on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.
8/22 at 4:59 a.m. Brett Z. Trudeau, 59, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Concord Street by Officer Eric Young on a charge of domestic violence assault.
Fire calls
8/20 at 6:52 p.m. Water leak on Jamestown
8/23 at 1:51 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on McKinley
8/23 at 2:45 p.m. Unpermitted burn on Harding
8/24 4:37 p.m. Gas spill on Front Street.
EMS
South Portland Police Department received 75 calls from Aug. 20-26.
