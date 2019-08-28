Cape Elizabeth
Tues. 9/3 6 p.m. Planning Board Site Walk
Tues. 9/3 7 p.m. Planning Board Workshop TH
Wed. 9/4 7 p.m. Town Council Workshop TH
Thur. 9/5 7 p.m. Recycling Committee PWD
Scarborough
Tues. 9/3 5:30 p.m. Appointments/Negotiations Committee MB
Tues. 9/3 6 p.m. Historical Preservation Committee MB
Tues. 9/3 6:30 p.m. Planning Board MB
Wed. 9/4 7 p.m. Town Council MB
Thur. 9/5 6:30 p.m. Zoning Board of Appeals Workshop MB
Fri. 9/6 8 a.m. Long Range Planning Meeting MB
South Portland
Fri. 8/30 2 p.m. Senior Implementation Committee CH
Tues. 9/3 6:30 p.m. City Council CH
Wed. 9/4 7:30 a.m. Arts & Historic Preservation Committee 496 Ocean St.
