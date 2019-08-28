Cape Elizabeth

Tues.  9/3   6 p.m.  Planning Board  Site Walk

Tues.  9/3  7 p.m.  Planning Board Workshop  TH

Wed.  9/4  7 p.m.  Town Council Workshop  TH

Thur.  9/5  7 p.m.  Recycling Committee  PWD

Scarborough

Tues.  9/3  5:30 p.m.  Appointments/Negotiations Committee  MB

Tues.  9/3  6 p.m.  Historical Preservation Committee  MB

Tues.  9/3 6:30 p.m.  Planning Board  MB

Wed.  9/4  7 p.m.  Town Council  MB

Thur.  9/5  6:30 p.m.  Zoning Board of Appeals Workshop  MB

Fri.  9/6  8 a.m.  Long Range Planning Meeting  MB

South Portland

Fri.  8/30  2 p.m.  Senior Implementation Committee  CH

Tues.  9/3  6:30 p.m.  City Council  CH

Wed.  9/4  7:30 a.m.  Arts & Historic Preservation Committee  496 Ocean St.

