Free dinner – Thursday, Aug. 29, 5:30-6:30 p.m., St. Peters Episcopal Church, 678 Washington St., Portland.

Chowder luncheon – Friday, Aug. 30, and every Friday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave., Portland. Bowl of haddock chowder with crackers, $9; or lobster roll lunch with chips, $10; cup of chowder, $6; combination lobster roll with cup of chowder, $13. All lunches include fresh baked bread, pickle, cookie and beverage. Takeouts available.

Haddock supper buffet – Saturday, Aug. 31, 5 p.m., Living Waters Church, Parker Farm Road, Buxton. Suggested donation $8, $4; $20, family.

Free community meal – Wednesday, Sept. 4, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. A hot meal and fellowship sponsored by Wayside Food Services and Trinity Lutheran Church of Westbrook.

Bean and casserole supper – Saturday, Sept. 7, 5-6 p.m., American Legion Auxilary Post 86, 15 Lewiston Road, Gray. Pies will be the featured dessert. Tickets are $8, $4.

Public supper – Saturday, Sept. 7, 5 p.m., West Gorham Union Church, 190 Ossipee Trail (Route 25), three miles west of Gorham Village, Gorham. Three kinds of beans, barbecue hot dogs, chicken pie, American chop suey, casseroles, salads, homemade pies, coffee and punch. $8, $3.

