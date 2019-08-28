HOCKEY

Riley Armstrong, the head coach of the Maine Mariners, has received a two-year contract extension through the 2021-22 season and added assistant general manager to his title.

The team announced the moves Wednesday.

Armstrong, in his first stint as an ECHL head coach, led the Mariners to a 37-32-2-1 record in 2018-19, their inaugural season. The 34-year-old came to the Mariners from the ECHL’s Wheeling Nailers, where he was an assistant coach.

NHL: Goalie Cam Ward has signed a one-day contract with the Carolina Hurricanes to retire as a member of the team he helped lead to a Stanley Cup.

The 35-year-old Ward won the Conn Smythe Trophy as MVP of the 2006 playoffs, capping his rookie season by hoisting the Cup.

He retires after 14 seasons with a career record of 334-256-88, a save percentage of .908 and a goals-against average of 2.74.

• Buffalo Sabres defenseman Matt Hunwick is expected to miss this season because of a neck condition that bothered the veteran for much of last season.

• The Islanders and restricted free agent forward Anthony Beauvillier agreed to a two-year deal with a reported annual average value of $2.1 million.

WOMEN’S UNION: A majority of the world’s top female players are set to hit the ice in their ongoing push to establish a single, economically viable North American professional league.

The newly formed Professional Women’s Hockey Players’ Association announced it will hold a series of tournaments starting in Toronto on Sept. 20-22. Events are also scheduled for Hudson, New Hampshire, on Oct. 4-6 and Chicago on Oct. 18-20.

The union also announced its members will play exhibition games against Boston College on Sept. 21 and against the Sharks alumni in San Jose on Sept. 22.

BASEBALL

EASTERN LEAGUE: Quinn Brodey drove in three runs, and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies used a six-run sixth inning to rally to a 7-2 win over the Portland Sea Dogs in Binghamton, New York.

Tommy Joseph’s soft single to left in the third, one of only four Portland hits, drove in Nick Lovullo and Jarren Duran to give the Sea Dogs a 2-0 lead.

• Three current Sea Dogs have been chosen by the Boston Red Sox to play in the Arizona Fall League: Duran, fellow outfielder Marcus Wilson and pitcher Bryan Mata.

Shortstop C.J. Chatham and pitcher Tanner Houck, former Sea Dogs now with Triple-A Pawtucket, also were invited, along with pitcher Yoan Aybar of Class A Salem.

They will play for the Peoria Javelinas, whose roster includes former UMaine shortstop Jeremy Pena, a Houston Astros prospect.

GOLF

MSGA: Caleb Manuel and Will Kannegieser will meet in the championship round of the Maine Match Play Invitational.

The two will tee off at 7 a.m. Thursday at Point Sebago in Casco.

Kannegieser, the fifth seed, beat former champion Ricky Jones 4 and 2 in the quarterfinals, then took a 3-and-2 win over James Frost in the semifinals.

Manuel, the third seed, defeated No. 6 Joe Hamilton 3 and 2 in the morning before beating Mike Arsenault Jr. 4 and 3 in the semifinals.

BASKETBALL

NBA: The Los Angeles Lakers and the NBA say they’re investigating a claim that center DeMarcus Cousins threatened violence against a former girlfriend.

TMZ released an audio recording Tuesday in which it says Cousins threatens to shoot Christy West, the mother of their 7-year-old child.

Cousins got married to another woman last weekend in Atlanta.

SOCCER

MLS: This year’s MLS Cup will be shown on ABC, marking the first time since 2008 that the league’s championship game will air on the network.

