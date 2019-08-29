WHERE: Alfond Stadium, Orono

WHEN MAINE HAS THE BALL: Maine will look to get its running game going against Sacred Heart, using the talents of senior Joe Fitzpatrick, transfer Emmanuel Reed and freshman Curtis Murray behind an experienced, aggressive offensive line. But look for junior quarterback Chris Ferguson to take some deep shots as well, especially to Earnest Edwards and Andre Miller. The Pioneers have a veteran defense and play a lot of zone. They allowed just 148.8 passing yards per game last year, so they can be tough to pass against. Early on, Jaquan Blair and Devin Young may be working underneath patterns to loosen the defense.

WHEN SACRED HEART HAS THE BALL: The Pioneers thrive on running the football. They averaged 241.1 rushing yards last year and return their top two backs, Jordan Meachum (1,637 all-purpose yards) and Julius Chestnut (713 rushing yards). They struggled to pass the ball last year and will have a new quarterback running the show. Just who that is remains to be seen, although junior Jake Radic is listed as the No. 1 guy right now. East Tennessee State transfer Logan Marchi could also play.

KEY STAT: 3. Sacred Heart has won its last three games against top-25 teams. Maine is ranked No. 7 in both FCS national preseason polls.

OUTLOOK: The game comes down to really one thing: Can Sacred Heart run the ball against Maine’s defense, which allowed the fewest rushing yards per game (79.2) last year in FCS? The Pioneers, who ranked 15th nationally in rushing offense last year, will try to test the Black Bears in a variety of ways on the ground. But if Maine can shut down Sacred Heart’s running game, it could be a long night for the Pioneers. Maine will also try to establish the run against the Pioneers, who return nine starters on defense. But one difference is that with Ferguson and four experienced receivers, the Black Bears can break a game open in the air.

OF NOTE: Maine’s offensive line starters are still up in the air because of injuries. Left tackle Tyler Royal is probably a game-time decision. If he can’t play, look for Mike Gerace to move from right guard to left tackle and for Vincent Schell to step in at right guard. Backup Migel Garcia (concussion) may be available for the game. … Sacred Heart has won six consecutive season openers and is 12-9 in openers since moving to Division I. Maine is 63-57-5 in season openers. … Maine is 12-2 against schools from the Northeast Conference. … Sacred Heart was ranked second in the NEC preseason poll; Maine was ranked third in the Colonial Athletic Association preseason poll.

