ELLSWORTH — One person was killed in a head-on collision on Route 1A in Ellsworth, police say.
Say a driver whose car crossed the center line died at the scene, police say. The other driver was jailed on suspicion of drunken driving.
Police say the crash happened Wednesday night.
Officials say it’s the fourth fatal crash they’ve responded to on Route 1A in the last few months. Police have not released the names of the drivers involved.
