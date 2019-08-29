CONTRACTS

U.S. Felt Manufacturing Co. of Sanford, won a $63,364 contract from the Defense Logistics Agency for felt sheets.

Southworth-Milton Inc. of Milford won a $17,233 contract from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the maintenance and repair of Milton-CAT generators for the Engineer Research and Development Center in Hanover, New Hampshire.

CCB Inc. of Westbrook won a $67,300 contract set aside for small business from the General Services Administration’s Public Buildings Service for the milling and repaving of two sections of the Muskie parking lot in Augusta.

PATENTS

Sonic Blue Aerospace of Portland received a patent developed by Richard H. Lugg of Cape Elizabeth for an invention that improves the design of shaftless turbines to facilitate better multi-engine cycle performance.

Southworth Products in Falmouth received a patent developed by Mark W. Lilley of Scarborough that improves the mechanical advantages of a hand truck device.

Jackson Laboratory of Bar Harbor received a patent developed by three co-inventors for a new method to prevent neurodegeneration. The co-inventors, all of Bar Harbor, are Simon W.M. John, Michael Anderson and Richard Libby. It received a second patent for ways to promote wound healing and hair growth using a certain kind of growth factor. The co-inventors, both of Bar Harbor, are Robert E. Braun and Manju Sharma.

ThermoChem Recovery International of Baltimore received a patent developed by seven co-inventors for methods to make a product gas that has component gas ratio relationships, and a second patent for product gas made from multiple carbonaceous feedstock streams . The co-inventors include Dave G. Newport of Cumberland.

