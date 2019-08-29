Labor Day closures

Gorham Municipal Center, administrative offices and Baxter Memorial Library will be closed on Monday, Sept. 2, in

Ken Duncan, right, a commercial driver from Gorham who, competed in the National Truck Driving Championships in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, was recognized Aug. 22 as one of America’s most elite and safest commercial drivers by Ray Martinez, administrator of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. Duncan drives for Walmart Transportation. Courtesy photo

observance of Labor Day.

Historical society kick off

Gorham Historical Society will kick off its fall meeting schedule at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at White Rock Grange on Wilson Road. Note the meeting day change; the historical society usually meets on Mondays.

Author and lecturer Anne B. Gass will speak about women’s suffrage. Gass is the great-granddaughter of Florence Brooks Whitehouse, a suffrage activist and writer from Maine.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on Aug. 22 that the U.S. public debt was $22,430,652,209,581.70.

 

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
American Journal community, gorham maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles