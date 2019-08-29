Labor Day closures
Gorham Municipal Center, administrative offices and Baxter Memorial Library will be closed on Monday, Sept. 2, in
observance of Labor Day.
Historical society kick off
Gorham Historical Society will kick off its fall meeting schedule at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at White Rock Grange on Wilson Road. Note the meeting day change; the historical society usually meets on Mondays.
Author and lecturer Anne B. Gass will speak about women’s suffrage. Gass is the great-granddaughter of Florence Brooks Whitehouse, a suffrage activist and writer from Maine.
U.S. taxpayer debt
The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on Aug. 22 that the U.S. public debt was $22,430,652,209,581.70.
