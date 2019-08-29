Arrests

Robert P. Maynard II, 18, Hardy Road, Westbrook, on July 9 on charges of attaching false plates, three counts of violating condition of release, and violation of protective order, on Frams Road.

Timothy A. Schoubroek, 36, Woodland Avenue, Standish, on July 12 on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drug and failure to appear after bail, on Gray Road.

Tressa L. Sprague, 40, Woodland Avenue, Standish, on July 12 on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked, failure to appear after bail, failure to give correct name, address or date of birth, and unlawful possession of scheduled drug, on Huston Road.

Todd V. Dubuc II, 21, Wickham Way, Westbrook, on July 14 on a charge of violating condition of release, on Brackett Road.

Randell R. Rice, 35, Old Orchard Road, Gorham, on July 14 on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol), in Gorham.

Phoebe K. Bell, 19, College Avenue, Gorham, on July 15 on a charge of obstructing government administration, at the University of Southern Maine.

