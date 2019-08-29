Bath gardeners help area youngsters grow – in more ways than one

The Bath Garden Club’s Youth Activities Committee had a busy June, with annual events held with local preschool and elementary school-age children.

Eight members organized a Pre-K Garden Party storytime at the Patten Free Library in Bath that included plantings, singing and a snack for 17 children and their parents or caregivers. A garden-themed book, “Plant a Little Seed” by Bonnie Christensen, was also donated to the Children’s Room by the Youth Activities Committee of the Garden Club.

The Youth Activities Committee also visited Dike-Newell School in Bath in early June, when they worked with all first grade classes to plant sunflower seeds into a raised bed; the sunflowers plants will soon be blooming and will be incorporated into the Dike-Newell School classrooms’ lessons when school begins. Each of the classes also received Christensen’s book.

On Aug. 20, committee members installed a “First Grade Garden” sign at the sunflower garden, so the new second graders will see the results of their efforts.

Local doctor joins Maine Medical team

Maine Medical Partners in Portland announced Melanie Rand, DO, has joined the Weight & Wellness Program at Maine Medical Center. Rand received her degree in osteopathic medicine from the University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine in Biddeford and completed her residency at Eastern Maine Medical Center Family Practice in Bangor. She is board certified in obesity medicine and family medicine. She grew up in Maine and lives with her family in Brunswick. She enjoys yoga, gardening, cross country skiing and summer.

Giving back

The Universalist Unitarian Church of Brunswick announced that its Concerts for a Cause series raised $1,719 for each of its charities, the Gathering Place and the Brunswick Area Teen Center. The Genesis Fund and Tedford Housing, both based in Brunswick, were recipients of grant funding from People’s United Community Foundation, the philanthropic arm of People’s United Bank, which recently announced that it awarded $78,500 to Maine nonprofits during its most recent grant cycle.

Recognition

People Plus celebrated its corps of volunteers on Aug. 15, including Chris Corriveau, Top VTN Driver; Margarita Day, Golden Shears award; Annie Tara, Board Volunteer of the Year; and Gladys Szabo, People Plus Volunteer of the Year.

Out & About

