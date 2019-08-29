Bath gardeners help area youngsters grow – in more ways than one
The Bath Garden Club’s Youth Activities Committee had a busy June, with annual events held with local preschool and elementary school-age children.
Eight members organized a Pre-K Garden Party storytime at the Patten Free Library in Bath that included plantings, singing and a snack for 17 children and their parents or caregivers. A garden-themed book, “Plant a Little Seed” by Bonnie Christensen, was also donated to the Children’s Room by the Youth Activities Committee of the Garden Club.
The Youth Activities Committee also visited Dike-Newell School in Bath in early June, when they worked with all first grade classes to plant sunflower seeds into a raised bed; the sunflowers plants will soon be blooming and will be incorporated into the Dike-Newell School classrooms’ lessons when school begins. Each of the classes also received Christensen’s book.
On Aug. 20, committee members installed a “First Grade Garden” sign at the sunflower garden, so the new second graders will see the results of their efforts.
Local doctor joins Maine Medical team
Maine Medical Partners in Portland announced Melanie Rand, DO, has joined the Weight & Wellness Program at Maine Medical Center. Rand received her degree in osteopathic medicine from the University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine in Biddeford and completed her residency at Eastern Maine Medical Center Family Practice in Bangor. She is board certified in obesity medicine and family medicine. She grew up in Maine and lives with her family in Brunswick. She enjoys yoga, gardening, cross country skiing and summer.
