ROCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire’s governor has stepped in to help a woman keep a 15-year-old vanity license plate showing a common parental phrase.
The state Division of Motor Vehicles asked Wendy Auger, of Rochester, to surrender the plate, which reads “PB4WEGO.” The division said phrases related to excretory acts aren’t permitted.
Seacoastonline.com reports Gov. Chris Sununu said Wednesday he reached out to the division and “strongly urged them” to allow Auger to keep the plate.
Auger, who was appealing the recall, said “I’m stoked.”
A DMV spokesperson said the current standards and recall procedures have been in place since July 2018. The state has been more restrictive in what it allows on vanity plates since a man won the right to have a “COPSLIE” plate in a 2014 state supreme court case.
