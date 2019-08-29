increase font size

Scarborough Marsh Audubon Center

<a href="https://www.maineaudubon.org/visit/scarborough-marsh/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">www.maineaudubon/scarboroughmarsh.org</a> | <a href="https://www.google.com/maps/place/Scarborough+Marsh+Audubon+Center/@43.565834,-70.3766877,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x4cb2a2400dd5846d:0x5bf529a5100e8fb7!8m2!3d43.565834!4d-70.374499" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Google Map</a> The beauty here is not just for the eyes - there’s also a healthy dose for the ears as the tide ebbs, birds call and marsh grass flutters in the breeze. Try a nature trail, rent a canoe or kayak or put your own in to paddle the maze of waterways that make up the 3,100-acre estuary. Whether the sun is glistening on the ripples of high tide or the footprints of egrets and herons are displayed in the mud of low tide, there’s plenty explore. <em>Derek Davis/Staff Photographer</em>