FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — While most of the starters for the New England Patriots didn’t play Thursday night against the New York Giants, three notable players did make an appearance as the Patriots completed their preseason with a 31-29 loss at Gillette Stadium.

Wide receivers Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon and Demaryius Thomas made their preseason debuts against the Giants. The presence of the three veterans represents a giant shift in the Patriots’ wide receiver depth.

SEASON OPENER WHO: Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots WHEN: 8:20 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8 TELEVISION: NBC

It turned out to be a good night for Thomas, who only recently started practicing after offseason surgery on his Achilles tendon.

The former Broncos and Texans receiver caught seven passes for 87 yards and two touchdowns – all in the first half as the Patriots built a 29-10 lead.

The Giants rallied in the second half and won the game with a touchdown as time expired.

Gordon, recently reinstated from a suspension, had two catches for 30 yards. Edelman caught one pass for 20 yards but immediately left the game, holding his left hand. He has been sidelined because of a broken left thumb.

Rookie quarterback Jarrett Stidham bolstered his bid to be Tom Brady’s backup. He played the entire game and was 18 of 28 for 225 yards, and also rushed for 50 yards.

Daniel Jones, the sixth overall pick by the Giants, started and was 4 of 4 for 47 yards before Alex Tanney and Kyle Lauletta played the rest of the game. Both Tanney and Lauletta threw a TD pass. Tanney was also intercepted twice.

Lauletta threw a 14-yard pass to Alonzo Russell on the final play to win it.

