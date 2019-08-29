The Washington Nationals optioned catcher Spencer Kieboom back to Double-A Harrisburg but didn’t announce a corresponding move. Reliever Hunter Strickland, who went on the paternity list Tuesday after the birth of his second daughter, Brylee Drew, could return to the team Friday.

Kieboom, who served as the team’s backup catcher in the second half of last season, didn’t play in his two days with the team. The decision to replace Strickland with Kieboom made sense because Manager Dave Martinez likes to use his catchers to pinch-hit. The Nationals have engineered Kieboom’s season around his availability to the big league club, stashing him in Harrisburg in case they need him on short notice as well as scaling back his starts to keep him healthy.

Rosters expand to 40 on Sunday but Kieboom will have to wait a minimum of 10 days to return to the majors. The only other catcher on the 40-man roster is Raudy Read at Triple-A Fresno. The Grizzlies’ season ends Monday, though the Nationals will need to plan ahead if they want Read available as early as Sunday. The team has learned that calling up a player from Fresno and expecting him to be available the same night is not feasible.

ORIOLES: Baltimore is extending the protective netting at Camden Yards in an effort to protect fans from foul balls hit into the seats.

The netting will extend down each foul line to near each foul pole and is expected to be in place for Baltimore’s next home game Sept. 5 against Texas.

