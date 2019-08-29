GOLF

Will Kannegieser rolled in a 5-foot birdie putt on the fourth extra hole Thursday to defeat Caleb Manual in the championship match of the Maine State Golf Association Match Play Invitational at Point Sebago in Casco.

Kannegieser, a senior at Williams College, trailed by two holes with three to play but made a 40-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole. After both players made pars on No. 17, Manuel, a Mt. Ararat High senior, found both the woods and the water on 18, allowing Kannegieser to send the match to extra holes.

Both players parred the first three playoff holes before Kannegeiser made a birdie on No. 18, ending the longest championship match in the tournament’s 10-year history.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Rory McIlroy shot a 3-under 67 on his return to the European Tour, leaving the new FedEx Cup winner four strokes behind Matthias Schwab and Mike Lorenzo-Vera after the first round of the European Masters in Crans-Montana, Switzerland.

LPGA: Top-ranked Jin Young Ko finally made a bogey, ending a record run of 114 holes without dropping a shot, and finished with a 4-under 68 in the opening round of the Portland Classic in Oregon, four shots behind leaders Mi Jung Hur and Hannah Green.

HIGH SCHOOLS

FOOTBALL: Orono High will not play varsity football this season after determining Wednesday that the program doesn’t have enough players.

The Red Riots, who were winless in 2017 and 2018 while playing in Class D North, had 18 players for a scrimmage this past weekend against Washington Academy. They started preseason with only two linemen, and six of the 18 players are freshmen.

The school plans to play a junior varsity schedule this year, with hopes of returning to varsity status in 2020. Orono has 20 eighth-graders playing for its middle-school team.

Orono’s decision leaves its opponents scrambling to fill their schedules. The Red Riots’ biggest rival, Old Town, has added games against Mt. Desert Island and Dirigo. Orono also was scheduled to play Stearns, Washington Academy, Dexter, Bucksport and Houlton/Hodgdon/Greater Houlton Christian/Southern Aroostook.

BASEBALL

EASTERN LEAGUE: Konner Wade allowed two hits over seven scoreless innings, and relievers Robinson Leyer and Jordan Weems completed the shutout as the Portland Sea Dogs earned a 4-0 win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies in their final road game of the season Thursday in Binghamton, New York.

The Sea Dogs took a 3-0 lead in the first inning on an RBI single by Tommy Joseph and a two-run double by Charlie Madden.

Jeremy Rivera scored on a groundout in the seventh.

n The Sea Dogs activated catcher Isaias Lucena from the injured list, and outfielder Tate Matheny was promoted to Triple-A Pawtucket.

BASKETBALL

G LEAGUE: The Maine Red Claws traded Andrew White’s returning player rights to the Westchester Knicks in exchange for the returning player rights to Billy Garrett Jr. and a second-round pick in the upcoming G League draft.

Garrett, a former DePaul University player, averaged 16.5 points per game last season.

White, a 6-7 guard out of Syracuse, played the last two seasons in Maine. He averaged 12.9 points and 3.8 rebounds last season.

SOCCER

U.S. WOMEN: Carli Lloyd had a goal and an assist in front of her hometown fans in Philadelphia, and the U.S. women’s national team continued its post-World Cup victory tour with a 4-0 win over Portugal in front of a crowd of 49,504 – the largest ever for a stand-alone friendly for the U.S. women.

Tobin Heath, Morgan Brian and Allie Long also scored for the U.S., which has won 15 consecutive matches for the first time since 1996. Christen Press had two assists.

