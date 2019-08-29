Book discussion

Joan Austin and Kelly Day, members of Friends of Walker Memorial Library, at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29, will lead a book discussion of “After the Eclipse” by Sarah Perry.

Perry is an award winning author from Bridgton. The event is a Maine Humanities Council book talk at the library, 800 Main St.

Unsolved murder talk

Westbrook Historical Society will meet at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4, in the community center, 426 Bridge St.

The program is titled “Who Killed Alice Hawkes?

Westbrook resident Mark Swettwill will continue discussing his research into the unsolved murder of Hawkes in 1987.

Post 62 supper

The Stephen W. Manchester Post 62 of the American Legion, 17 Dunn St., will resume its monthly supper meetings at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4. with a guest speaker, Bill Hall.

He will give a presentation on the 5th Maine Regiment and its role in the Civil War. The 5th Maine has a museum on Peaks Island.

Hall, of Peaks Island, is retired from the U.S. Air Force following a 30-year career and is a member of the World Affairs Council of Maine.

