Arrests

Deane L. Webster, 51, of Central Street in Westbrook, on Aug. 19 on a charge of tampering with witness, informer, juror or victim, and violating condition of release, on Central Street.

Travis Johnson, 40, of Myrtle Street in Westbrook, on Aug. 19 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, on Main Street.

Shirzad Khilwati, 27, of Westbrook, on Aug. 21 on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Reece M. Dymond, 25, of Westbrook, on Aug. 21 on a charge of domestic violence assault and violating condition of release.

Terry R. Brown, 54, of Buck Street in Gorham, on Aug. 21 on four charges of possession of a scheduled drug, on Hannaford Drive.

Isaiah John Ramirez, 18, of Westbrook Street in South Portland, on Aug. 23 on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license, violating condition of release and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, on Sunset Court.

Jon Desrosiers, 50, of Leeds Junction Road in Wales, on Aug. 23 on a warrant, on School Street.

Cheryl Rodney, 58, of Methodist Road in Westbrook, on Aug. 24 on a charge of operating under influence (drugs or combo), on Methodist road.

Sharon A. Procino, 39, of Portland, on Aug. 24 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and probation violation, on Main Street.

Nickolas S. Prouty, of Lewis Road in Naples, on Aug. 24 on a charge of operating after license suspension, on Main Street.

Zachary R. Goodwin, of Brackett Street in Westbrook, on Aug. 25 on a charge of operating while license is suspended or revoked with three priors, on Eisenhower Drive.

Corey P. Cushman, 31, of Westbrook, on Aug. 25 on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Summonses

Deborah T. Katandula, 23, of Forest Avenue in Portland, on Aug. 22 on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license, on Brown Street.

Christopher Demaree, 31 of Autumn Woods Drive in Westbrook, on Aug. 24 on a charge of operating without a license, on Spring Street.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: