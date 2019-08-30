PORTLAND – Here in the city’s West End Historic District, in the heart of the quiet, leafy, walkable streets and squares of the Western Promenade, is a rare development opportunity.

Even amid the prom’s scores of architecturally distinguished homes, the Williston-West Church and Parish Hall stands out. It is remarkable in representing the work of two renowned Portland architects. The church (1877) was designed by Francis Fassett; the connected Parish House (1904) by John Calvin Stephens.

The complex totaling more than 30,000 square feet is to be offered as a package by Tranzon Auction Properties at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10. The landmark is offered in a condition as notable as its history: Thoughtfully restored, and extensively updated, to create seven distinctive units.

• Unit 1 offers 2,800± square feet of first-floor office space;

• Nos. 2-6 are spacious, beautifully appointed residential units;

• Unit 7 includes the magnificent sanctuary of some 8,000 square feet.

All three areas – especially the splendid sanctuary – retain well-preserved features relating to the building’s religious origins. Under 10-foot ceilings, the open-concept office suite has handsome double pocket doors, 2-inch maple flooring, an elegant fireplace, and two bathrooms. It is designed for as many as 14 employees.

Each new residential unit has its individual character, and to varying degrees, period fixtures – combined with sleek modern finishes and wonderful contemporary appeal. Sizes range from three-bedroom, 3.5-baths to two-bedroom with two baths.

Kitchens are granite-and-stainless; baths sparkle with glass shower enclosures and lovely tile. First-floor No. 2 is single-level. Upstairs, No. 3 includes a great room that has a fireplace, a ceiling soaring 20 feet high, and a row of five tall, arched stained-glass windows beneath a circular (rose) window.

Tranzon Auction Properties will offer the Williston-West Church and Parish House (32 Thomas St., Portland) at auction on Tuesday, Sept. 10. A preview will be held at noon on Friday, Sept. 6, or can be scheduled by appointment for qualified buyers.

For more information, please contact Sophia Rosendo or Michael Carey at 207-775-4300; [email protected]; [email protected]. Visit: www.tranzon.com/AP19009.

