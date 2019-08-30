SOUTH PORTLAND — After 15 years in the city, Anania’s Variety at 323 Broadway has closed its doors.

The announcement, first made on Instagram Aug. 28, said the decision to close was made by the most recent owner, whose name was not disclosed. It said the building will be listed as for lease or sale at some point in the near future.

The deli and convenience store specialized in hot and cold take-out food, and offered beer and wine, snacks, tobacco and lottery tickets. It also offered a catering menu and drop-off catering for events.

In June 2018, owners Ed and Barbara Anania sold the business, but still maintained ownership of the building. In the business agreement, the new owner kept the original store name, the menu and most of the employees.

However, the business owner ultimately decided to close. Reasons weren’t disclosed and the owner couldn’t be reached Aug. 30.

“We decided to forego a public announcement at the time of the sale because little about the location changed,” the Ananias said. “However, after a little more than a year, the current owner has decided to move on, and the building will no longer operate as an Anania’s.”

The city code enforcement office was unable to provide details regarding the ownership of the Broadway business.

The family business was started by Ed Anania’s father and mother in 1958. It has two other locations, at 606 Washington Ave. and 1227 Congress St. in Portland, that remain open.

